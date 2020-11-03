Zacks Investment Research Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $122.53 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after acquiring an additional 202,905 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,707,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108,703 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.