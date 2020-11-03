Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZION. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

