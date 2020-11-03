ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $483.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

