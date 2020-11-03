Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $299,846.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,621. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

