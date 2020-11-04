$0.16 EPS Expected for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 2,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.78 million, a P/E ratio of -443.78 and a beta of 1.10. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.41.

In other news, COO Michael Stoecker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,711.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

