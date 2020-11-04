$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.17 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

AMEH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $961.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.50. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In other news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,390.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 590,536 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

