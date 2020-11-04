-$0.27 EPS Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCE) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virgin Galactic.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

SPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SPCE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 38,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,078,277. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $42.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.