1ST Source Bank Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 484,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 238,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,409,000 after acquiring an additional 310,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 840,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

