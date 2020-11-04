1ST Source Bank Sells 3,720 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.