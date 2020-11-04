$862.30 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce $862.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $914.70 million and the lowest is $809.90 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $850.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Service Co. International by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,011 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,142,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,429,000 after acquiring an additional 371,145 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,076,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,699,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,769,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Service Co. International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,170,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,807. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

