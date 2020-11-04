Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) versus UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Head-To-Head Comparison

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abiomed has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of UFP Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Abiomed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Abiomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 9.25% 10.79% 9.03% Abiomed 25.89% 15.34% 13.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UFP Technologies and Abiomed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $198.38 million 1.55 $19.75 million $2.63 15.58 Abiomed $840.88 million 13.97 $203.01 million $4.74 55.02

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. UFP Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UFP Technologies and Abiomed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abiomed 1 2 3 0 2.33

Abiomed has a consensus price target of $223.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.49%. Given Abiomed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abiomed is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Summary

Abiomed beats UFP Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; and Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure, cloud-based, and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs. In addition, the company engages in the development of Impella XR Sheath, a sheath designed to expand and recoil to all for ease of use upon insertion of an Impella heart pump and minimize the size of the arteriotomy; Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump that is designed for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

