Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

ATGE stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $259.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

