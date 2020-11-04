Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.64.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

