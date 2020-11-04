Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

