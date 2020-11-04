Altimmune (ALT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.65). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 858.94%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. 412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $383.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

