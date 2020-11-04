Amesite Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on November 4th (NASDAQ:AMST)

Amesite’s (NASDAQ:AMST) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 4th. Amesite had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ AMST opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Amesite has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

