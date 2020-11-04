Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.99. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 23,412,546 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.93, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 2481.9998917 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) news, insider Jonathan Roe bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,923.96). Also, insider Gary Jennison bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

