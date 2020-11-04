Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.47. 1,071,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,571,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,072,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 935,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 493,568 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $904,000. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.