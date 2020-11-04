Analysts Anticipate 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

NMTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,911. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75.

In other news, CEO John Temperato bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,496 shares in the company, valued at $424,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 461,784 shares in the company, valued at $277,070.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,250. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $623,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a gastrointestinal platform company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 analogue for SBS; Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease; and NM-003, a long-acting GLP-2 analogue, which is under orphan indication selection.

