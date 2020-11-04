Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,230 shares of company stock worth $96,394. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $2,635,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

