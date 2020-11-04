Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post $131.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.40 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $672.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $977.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PK. ValuEngine raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.22. 9,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,359,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.