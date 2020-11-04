Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.01. RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. RadNet has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $803.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.46.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RadNet by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RadNet by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.