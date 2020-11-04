Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.01. RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

RDNT stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. RadNet has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $803.54 million, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,944,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

