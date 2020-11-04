Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 million.

CWCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $32,255.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 535.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

CWCO stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $161.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

