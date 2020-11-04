Analysts Expect Ur-Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:URG) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:URG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s earnings. Ur-Energy also reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ur-Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ur-Energy.

Ur-Energy (NASDAQ:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million.

NASDAQ URG traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,579. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

