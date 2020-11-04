Analysts Set Expectations for Equity Residential’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQR. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

EQR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.94.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after buying an additional 1,300,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276,630 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,439,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

