Analyzing RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) & SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) and RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SharpSpring alerts:

This table compares SharpSpring and RealPage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpSpring $22.70 million 5.70 -$12.39 million ($1.20) -9.33 RealPage $988.14 million 6.03 $58.21 million $1.28 45.65

RealPage has higher revenue and earnings than SharpSpring. SharpSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealPage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SharpSpring and RealPage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpSpring -27.56% -26.05% -18.31% RealPage 4.55% 9.66% 4.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of SharpSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of RealPage shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of SharpSpring shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of RealPage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SharpSpring and RealPage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpSpring 0 0 3 0 3.00 RealPage 0 4 6 0 2.60

SharpSpring currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.54%. RealPage has a consensus target price of $72.11, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. Given RealPage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealPage is more favorable than SharpSpring.

Risk and Volatility

SharpSpring has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealPage has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealPage beats SharpSpring on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing. It also provides Perfect Audience, a cloud-based platform that offers display retargeting software products and services. The company serves various organizations, including marketing agencies and small and medium size businesses, associations, and non-profits. It markets and sells its products and services through internal sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Buildium that offers customer support and rapid self-provisioning services; RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; Spend Management solutions, that enables property owners and managers to control costs; SmartSource IT offers outsourced IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, AI Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident Utility Management, SimpleBills, Resident Payments, ActiveBuilding, Contact Center Maintenance, and Renter's Insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering YieldStar Revenue Management, Business Intelligence, And Asset And Investment Management Platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.