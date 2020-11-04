Analyzing Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) and iPic Entertainment (NYSE:IPIC)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Shake Shack has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.3% of Shake Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Shake Shack shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shake Shack and iPic Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shake Shack $594.52 million 4.68 $19.83 million $0.72 93.54 iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.01 -$23.20 million N/A N/A

Shake Shack has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Shake Shack and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shake Shack -1.64% -1.40% -0.48% iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shake Shack and iPic Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shake Shack 3 13 7 0 2.17 iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shake Shack presently has a consensus price target of $65.05, indicating a potential downside of 3.41%. Given Shake Shack’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

Summary

Shake Shack beats iPic Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks. Shake Shack Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 123 screens at 16 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

