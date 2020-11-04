Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Angus Energy PLC (LON:ANGS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.78. Angus Energy shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 7,900,143 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

