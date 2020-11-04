Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 696,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 405,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Pareto Securities downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $97.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29.
About Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.
