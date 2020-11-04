Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
ANET opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average of $218.48. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30.
ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.59.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
