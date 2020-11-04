Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ANET opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average of $218.48. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.59.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $2,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,234. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

