ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ultra Clean by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 52.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.99 million, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

