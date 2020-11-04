ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.18. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

