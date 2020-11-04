Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

ABG stock opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.80. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABG. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Earnings History for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

