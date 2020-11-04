Athene (NYSE:ATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Athene (NYSE:ATH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

ATH stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. 1,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,658. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

