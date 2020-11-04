Atlantica Yield (AY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Atlantica Yield to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Yield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,055. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on AY. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

