AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,414 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 96,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.