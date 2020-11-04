Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The company's Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third party brokers, as well as offers financial planning services.

