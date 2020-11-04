Ayro (AYRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Ayro stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 3,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,310. Ayro has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ayro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

