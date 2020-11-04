Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 83,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

