Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.19 ($84.93).

FRA BAYN opened at €41.96 ($49.36) on Wednesday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a one year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.40.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit