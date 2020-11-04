Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.56 ($80.66).

BMW opened at €62.12 ($73.08) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €62.60 and a 200 day moving average of €57.29. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12 month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

