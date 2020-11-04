Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.56 ($80.66).

ETR:BMW opened at €62.12 ($73.08) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.06 ($90.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

