Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) traded up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.97. 609,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 580,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $1,246,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.3% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 53,575 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $4,423,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

