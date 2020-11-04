Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.30. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $106,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

