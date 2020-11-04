Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.59. Black Hills also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Black Hills from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.13.

NYSE:BKH opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.22 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,908.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $165,400 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

