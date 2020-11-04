Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. Black Hills also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.62%.

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In related news, CEO Linden R. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,048.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $165,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.