BLACKROCK 2022/COM (BGIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

In other BLACKROCK 2022/COM news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 9,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $79,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 386,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

