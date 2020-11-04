BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BHK opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

