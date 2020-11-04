BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
BHK opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
See Also: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.