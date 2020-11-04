BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

NYSE BHK opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

