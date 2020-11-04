BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
NYSE BHK opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.23.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.